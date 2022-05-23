I’ll bring people, ideas that’ll ensure APC victory – Orbunde

Governorship aspirant of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Benue state, Terwase Orbunde has promised to bring people, ideas as well as create a synergy that will bring victory to the party.

Orbunde who is the former chief of staff to Governor Samuel Ortom, also said he decided to return to the APC not to create problem for anyone but add value to the party.

Speaking while interacting with the expanded state executive committee of the party in Makurdi, Orbunde said though it looks as if was a bit late, situations and circumstances will turn in his favour in the end.

“I met with some of the party leaders, I mean some APC leaders who said that I did the biggest injury to APC and how dare I come and say that I want to get the ticket of the APC?

“But let me tell you that I have come to the APC and I’m offering myself for service. I don’t intend to create problems for anyone as I offer myself. I’ll show from both my antecedents and what I bring to the table that I’m here to add value.

