I’ll defeat APC again in 2023, says Fintiri





Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri of Adamawa state has boasted that he will again defeat the All Progressives Congress (APC) and other opposition parties in the state in 2023 governorship election.

The governor said the APC and others desperately working to pull down his administration for selfish political interests were wasting their time, saying they would not see his end in 2023 because he will thrash them again.

He spoke in Yola while receiving a former member of the House of Representatives, Hon Adamu kamala, and some prominent politicians and their supporters who recently defected from Adamawa North senatorial zone, where the governor hails from.

“Our door is open for the opposition to come and join us in the task of making Adamawa work again. The APC had destroyed the state and sadly instead of admitting their mistakes blamed them on me.

“Just because you want to please some people in Abuja for appointments and contracts. Here in Adamawa, we have the contracts and the appointments but we will give it only to responsible people the masses trust.

“I can’t waste my time replying them because I have serious business of governance My concerned and priority is the collective interest of Adamawa people not those who will contest against me. They won’t see my end I defeated them before and in the next four years I will defeat them again in 2023”

“We spent three years in the PDP fighting internal wrangling because some people wanted to destroy the party. We campaigned for only seven months but we still defeated them despite their power of incumbency.”

He said his administration has performed remarkably within one year in office, stressing that it performed far better than the APC’s four-year in office. “They are jittery and confused hence their decision to resort to blackmailed aimed at distracting me from fulfilling my promises to the people.”

According to him, within just one year in office he has fulfilled some of his promises in 10 out of his 11 points agenda despite enormous challenges and taken over the state from a failed APC government which did not construct a single classroom in 4 years and working to revive strangulated local government system in the state, among many other indices of bad governance.