I’ll do my best to ensure Buhari goes- Atiku

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) presidential flagbearer, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has vowed that come what may, President Muhammadu

Buhari must go in 2019.

Atiku who was addressing elders and leaders of thought in Igboland in Enugu yesterday said whether he eventually becomes president or not, he must fight to see that Buhari does not remain the president of Nigeria.

“I’ll fight to the last to make sure that Buhari goes, whether I am president or not, Buhari must go,” Atiku cried out.

The presidential hopeful lamented that under Buhari, the country has never been divided as it is today.

“The nation has never seen this level of disunity, even during the Nigeria-Buafra Civil War,” he said.

According to him, nothing will make him to go abroad. Rather, he will remain in Nigeria to ensure that things work well.

To buttress his point that he is patriotic, he said that his children schooled abroad but he brought all of them back, saying that he is committed to rebuilding Nigeria from the present quagmire.

Atiku who replied to the catalogues of concerns raised by Ohanaeze Ndigbo leadership as presented by the President General, Chief Nnia

Nwodo, said that restructuring, which is central to the mind of the Igbos is a foregone conclusion because he would never renege on

restructuring.

“As far as I am concerned, the issue of restructuring is settled. I believe in restructuring because I am a product of a structured Nigeria,” he said. He urged all to come out en mass to vote to achieve the objective.

Atiku dismissed APCs later day mantra of fiscal federalism and restructuring saying that it is a deceit. He promised to revive the

coal industry in Enugu which not only would improve power supply but would create employment.

He also promised to put the Enugu International Airport in proper shape to make it befitting of an international airport.

Corroborating Atiku’s promise of restructuring Nigeria, his national campaign manager, and Senate President, Bukola Saraki said that it had

what it took to retool Nigeria.

“Atiku is a man of the moment. He will unite Nigeria. He is a Nigerian and he will do well for Nigeria. He is the man that can do

it because he has what it takes,” he said.

Saraki urged Nigerians to take away fear because the 2019 election is for all Nigerians.

National Chairman of PDP, Prince Uche Secondus said that Atiku was a man that would change Nigeria and make it to work again. He lamented

the waste of human lives in Nigeria since APC took over power.

Secondus said that in the last three years, lives lost in Nigeria far outweigh the lives that were lost during the civil war, and opined

that Atiku government will change the tide.