I’ll drag you to court if you don’t seek re-election, physically challenged warns Gov Makinde

A physically challenged person, Nurudeen Wasiu, has vowed to drag Governor Seyi Makinde to court if he refused to re-contest the 2023 governorship election.

Wasiu, in a personally signed statement in Ibadan, insisted that the governor “must contest in 2023 for the people of Oyo state to continue reaping the real dividends of democracy.”

He said via the statement that, “The people of Oyo state are enjoying peace, prompt payment of salaries, infrastructure development, free education and many other development projects under the governor; hence the need for continuation of such after 2023.

”As a member of the ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Oyo state and a bonafide indigene of our dear state, I want to thank the governor for his impact in Oyo state. On this note, I want to put it on record that Governor Seyi Makinde must contest in 2023.

“I have decided that I will sue the governor and his team if he fails to contest the 2023 election. Governor Makinde must come back and complete the work he started.”