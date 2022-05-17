I’ll end banditry, revive textiles, unite Kaduna citizens – Shehu Sani boasts 

People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial aspirant for Kaduna state, Senator Shehu Sani, has promised to end banditry, revive textile industries and unify residents, if elected the next governor.

Sani, who said a situation where bandits decide who dies and lives in Kaduna state, “where people live in fear and can sleep with two eyes closed in only two of the 23 local government areas”, said though all the six PDP guber aspirants were fit and qualified, he was the only aspirant that can defeat APC in Kaduna state.

Addressing Journalists in Kaduna on Tuesday ahead of the PDP gubernatorial primaries, the activist turned politician said of all the six PDP aspirants, the only person that can confront Governor Nasir el-Rufai effectively is himself.

“My aspiration is not a do or die affair. My aspiration is informed by the fact that the state is badly governed by the APC, and I have a list of agenda on ground to solve the problems.

“I’m out to unite people of Kaduna state. I’m a bridge that can unite people of Southern and Northern parts of Kaduna who have been divided on so many fronts. I want to correct inequality created by this APC government. I will also address the security challenges in the state. Kaduna has become bad example as one of the most insecured state in Nigeria, with government being helpless.

“There are 23 local government areas in Kaduna state and 21 local governments are under security seige. It is only in Kaduna North and Kaduna South that you sleep with your eyes closed. It has been 49 days since people have been kidnapped in the Abuja-Kaduna train and the victims are still in captivity. As govenor, I will ensure that security is manned by experts who are well trained to address insecurity and not journalists.

“Kaduna state people today are at the mercy of bandits who decide who dies and who survives. How come there is no banditry in most part of the North but Kaduna. I want to address the security challenges in the state. I will not be a Governor that will say security of my people is in the hands of the Fedetal Government, I will answer my name as the chief security officer. When leaders cannot protect you from bandits and terrorists, they have no business being government.

“Another major agenda I have is the reactivation of moribound textile industries in Kaduna and provide necessary employment to our people. I will also embark on infrastructural development across all the local government areas. Kaduna is presently under tyranny. Therefore, I will discontinue bad legacies of the APC but continue with local government election where even the opposition can will election,” Shehu Sani said.

