I’ll restore NCPC’s lost glory – Pam

The executive secretary of the Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has given the assurance that he would make sure that he restored the Commission’s lost glory.

Pam gave the assurance Thursday in Abuja while playing host to the speaker and members of the Plateau state House of Assembly who paid him a congratulatory visit on his appointment.

This was contained in a press statement issued by the assistant director, media, Celestine Toruka.

According to the statement, he assured the legislators that he would do everything possible to enhance the operations of the Commission by making it more responsive, stressing that NCPC under his watch would be used as a platform to promote unity and inter-faith harmony.

The NCPC boss also harped on the critical roles legislators play in nation-building considering their linkages with the people.

Earlier, the speaker, Abok Ayuba, said they were in Abuja to rejoice with him on his appointment by President Muhammadu Buhari.

He said “the entire Plateau state is here to rejoice with you,” and thanked President Buhari for finding him worthy for the position.

According to him, the NCPC boss has always worked for peace and that his appointment was divine.

Ayuba urged the NCPC boss to use his good offices to unite Christians while wishing him a successful tenure in office.