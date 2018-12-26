I’ll floor Almakura at the polls – Adokwe

The Senator representing Nasarawa South senatorial district, Suleiman Adokwe has expressed optimism that he will defeat Governor Umaru Almakura at the 2019 national assembly election scheduled to hold early next year.

He stated this in a chat with journalists shortly after church service at Evangelical Reformed Church of Christ (ERCC), Keana.

He said: “I am not panicking, I will contest the election and I am with my people and my people are with me. I have their overwhelming support.”

According to him, there is nothing spectacular about a sitting governor losing election and he defeat the governor because he is contesting with the confidence to win the election.

“I will even be delighted to floor Almakura because he is coming with confidence and I am coming with the confidence of my people and I will win by God’s grace,” he added.

He explained that there is precedence of a sitting governor who lost election in the past, adding that Governor Almakura defeated an incumbent governor to become governor.

The senator also called on Almakura to ensure the protection of lives and property and to better the standard of living of Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

“I want to appeal to the governor to guarantee peace and security as we enter New Year,” he said.

He also urged Christians to preach peace, unity and forgiveness.

