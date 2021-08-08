I’ll harness Taraba’s potentials, develop human capital – Ex acting governor

The former Taraba acting governor, Garba Umar, Sunday, said his desire to govern Taraba state come 2023 is to harness the numerous resources in the state into human capital development.

Umar, who made this known while speaking to newsmen in Jalingo said there was numerous opportunities in the state that would make the state greater than what it is at present.

The APC stalwart further added that the party stood a better chance of taking over power in the state come 2023.

“My quest to be the next governor of this state is to continue with those good projects i initiated while i serving as the acting governor in the state.

“My honest desire to govern our dear state is to harness its numerous resources to enhance human capital development as our people are yearning for a leader that can focus on human capital development and security.

“It is now evident that our party, the APC stands a better chance of taking over power in the state in the coming election.

“I want to assure you that those things that had happened in the past will not happen again.

“We are growing from strength to strength as more people are decamping into our party day by day.

“We need people because it’s the people you have in a political party that give the party the strength to be able to excel.

“For me, I am in the race to continue with those projects I started that have positive impact on the people. I learnt that most, if not all the project’s I started have being abandoned.

“I am advising our members to support whoever candidate that would emerge as candidate for the party. I am ready to support whoever that will emerge because we are all members of the party and in whatever we do, the interest of our party first,” he said.