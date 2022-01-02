Ill-health no impediment to Tinubu’s presidential ambition – Kofa

The Director-General, Tinubu Support Group Management Council, Hon Abdulmumini Jibrin Kofa, has described the impression that Asiwaju Bola Ahamed Tinubu is not fit to run for president in 2023 on health ground, as preposterous and counterproductive.

He is emphatic that nothing will stand as a clog on the wheel of the chieftain of All Progressives Congress (APC) in seeking election to the coveted office.

Speaking to newsmen over the weekend, shortly after organising a special prayer for the nation and Asiwaju to clinch the APC’s presidential ticket, performed by 2,500 clerics in addition to empowering 2,500 youth and offering scholarship grant to 2,500 students, Kofa said every human being is bound to fall sick at any moment and wondered why the issue of Tinubu’s health was being blown out of proportion.

In his words: “No human being is immune to sickness. I myself had been sick for almost a month in recent time without anyone knowing. Tinubu as human being is no exception. He was in London on a medical trip and he has fully recovered. I just laughed anytime people talk about his health condition. It is only because it was Asiwaju that fell sick that there is hue and cry. If it were an ordinary man that fell sick, nobody would be talking.

“Tinubu to me is best qualified to clinch the 2023 presidential ticket. He is highly educated and knowledgeable. He has had unprecedented record of spectacular performance in various capacities he served over the years. He is a man of exceptional pedigree, which is never doubted by the people. He is eminently qualified to seek the coveted.

“If the issue of rotational presidency is meant to shift power to the South for the coveted seat to be won by Asiwaju, I can be bold to tell you people that I am in support of power rotation. What we want is a man of proven integrity and considerable leadership acumen and capacity to lead the nation.”