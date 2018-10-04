I’ll lead PDP to victory – Ihedioha

Imo State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Chief Emeka Ihedioha, has assured that he will lead the party to victory in the 2019 general elections.

The former Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, who contested the election in 2015 but lost to the APC candidate, Owelle Rochas Okorocha, promised to the rudderless administration imposed on the people by the APC government.

“Honestly, I am humbled by this victory.

I thank God.

I am grateful to my party members, who have again exhibited unflinching faith in me, to fly the PDP flag, in next year’s general elections.

God willing, I will lead them to victory”, Ihedioha said.

He appealed to his fellow contestants to join hands with him, in actualizing their collective aspiration of sacking the APC government from the Government House, Owerri.

“I passionately appeal to my colleagues, who aspired alongside with me, to join hands with me to not only build our party, but also reclaim victory and take Imo to where it should be.

“There is no victor and no vanquished”, Ihedioha said and appealed to other aspirants that sought the ticket with him to rally him for the success of the party in the 2019 election assuring that he would carry everyone along.

Further, he urged the people to “keep hope alive”, stressing that the PDP has not been revived but rebranded and is stronger than it used to be.

Speaking after the exercise, the State PDP chairman, Chief Charles Babatunde Ezekwem, applauded the electorate the orderly manner they conducted themselves and the smooth conduct of the gubernatorial primary.

“Without being told, you can agree with me that the process was transparent and every party man or woman, ought to be satisfied with the outcome.

There are no suspicions, allegations or insinuations that will negatively affect the PDP, during the 2019 general elections”, Ezekwem said.

