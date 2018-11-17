I’ll leave govt house on Monday 19 – Aregbesola

He stated this while answering questions during the last edition of “Ogbeni Till daybreak” held at the WOCDIF event centre, Osogbo, on Saturday.

He said he would leave the government house on Monday 19, eight days to the handling over and stay in Osogbo where he would not disclose.

The Governor had earlier said he would go to his father’s house, saying “after my tenure in November 27, I will go back to my father’s house at J69A Arogbo Street, Ifofin, Ilesa.

He explained that he refused to pick Senatorial ticket because of his determination to rest and have time with his wife.

Aregbesola said, “I want to go and rest. I have been an absentee husband for some time. I want to stay with my wife.

“I will leave government house on Monday 19. I will be in Osogbo. I will not disclose where I will be in Osogbo. But I will not wait till November 27 because I have to give the coming Governor time to renovate the house. So, I am going out of the government house on Monday.