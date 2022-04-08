I’ll never sleep with producers to get roles – Halima Yusuf Atete

Halima Yusuf Atete has so far featured in films like Kona Gari Ali Nuhu Hauwa Waraka and Maryam Mohammed; she has also acted in Hausa films like Kona Gari, Maza Da Mata, Yaudarar Zuciya, Zama Da Masoyi and host of others.

In this interview, she tells ALIYU ASKIRA about her background and how she has fared in Kannywood as well as other sundry issues.

Halima, we know you hail from Borno state; what else do you want us to know about you?

Yes, I am from Borno state; I attended Maiduganari Primary School and Yerwa Girls Secondary School – all in Maiduguri, before I later proceeded to Borno College of Islamic and Legal studies where I obtained a diploma in Sharia and Civil Law in 2011. And then I ended up in Kannywood.

Why Kannywood? Why didn’t you go for further studies to graduate as a lawyer?

Honestly, I love being in the entertainment industry; I like watching films. I like watching Ali Nuhu and Maryam Jankune. These people are my stars. Today, I act side by side with Ali Nuhu, which is a dream come true for me; I joined the industry with my money; so financially I did not gain anything. I just want to entertain and create awareness.

That’s all right; let’s say as part of the awareness if a producer approaches you with N5 million to act naked, will you do it?

(Prolonged laughter) This is not awareness, but scandal. The only awareness a naked person will create is scandal, so by the way what is N5 million? One’s pride and dignity have no price. So, I will never do that for any price.

But you acted in Kona Gari where some of you virtually exposed your bodies; in fact, the film was shot at a prostitute’s quarters. What will you say to that?

Thank God you said some of us. Since you watched the film, I am sure you saw how I dressed. But the issue is that we played the role of prostitutes; that’s why we acted like they usually do. We did not expose ourselves, it’s awareness.

Tell us about your first experience before the camera; when the director announced ‘action’ how did you react?

It’s not easy, but after sometimes I am now used to it. About how much I was paid for my first film I want to keep that to myself. However, honestly, acting has not added anything to my fortune. I want to be popular and a household name – that’s all.

How did you join Kannywood?

It was not easy as I had to lie to my parents initially. I told them I wanted to go to Kano and produce Hausa films and we did some productions with my brother, Mustpha, who is a friend to the director of Bifa Productions. But when they started seeing me in films I told them that actually I am only an actress. They were bitter about it, but I begged them and they allowed me.

You are a full grown female; do you have any marriage on the cards?

Well, I don’t even have a boyfriend, but as a woman I will love to be in my husband’s house someday. I don’t have any boyfriend in Kannywood, but if a member of the industry proposes to me, I will marry him – why not?

People are of the opinion that life in Kannywood is dirty; tell us how dirty it is.

For me, the opposite is the answer. Kannywood is clean and the people in it are decent like those in other professions. That’s why as a potential lawyer I decided to be here. But, of course, we are not saints.

You move from hotel to hotel in the company of young men. Makeup artists sometimes massage you thoroughly. Is that part of decency?

Hotel is part of tourism and entertainment. Now, if I am based in Kano and my producer wants to shoot a film in Bauchi or Gombe where do you want me to sleep? It has to be in a hotel to experience how we behave and mix together. Honestly, there is no room for dirty acts.

Has any director or producer ever asked you out before featuring you in his film?

No, and I mean it. I have never slept with any director or producer for a role. In fact, I don’t even have a boyfriend in the industry, like I earlier stated.