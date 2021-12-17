I’ll not allow my wife, children act in Kannywood – Bashir Maishadda

Bashir Abubakar Maishadda, 34, is considered one of the richest producers in Hausa film industry, also known as Kannywood. He has produced many successful films, including Hauwa Kulu, just as he has made millions of naira from these movies. Maishadda, who is set to marry an upcoming actress in the industry, speaks with ALIYU ASKIRA on his career, latest work, and relationships among others.

Currently, he is working on a record breaking movie titled “The right one” to be directed by kannywood king Ali Nuhu, to be sponsored by Kabiru Musa Jammaje, while actors and actresses, like Ali Nuhu, the famous Segun Arinze from Lagos and other Lagos based actors and actresses will featured in the new film.

You are considered to be one of the richest producers in Kannywood. How did you become a producer?

Well, first let me say that God has blessed me. I am clocking 34 years now and I have produced many successful Hausa films, with Hauwa Kulu as my favourite.

Ali Nuhu, a director, producer and first class actor is one guy I enjoy working with. He gives me useful advice and even helps me in identifying locations.

Are you married and how many children do you have?

My brother, I am just clocking 34 years. I am single but not available because am getting married very soon, to one of my actresses. We have to be marrying them because the society has bad perception about us.

I have had relationships in the industry but nothing serious came out of them but if you have been watching my films in recent times you would have noticed a lady that is almost constant in my films. She is the one I am going to marry because she is not only responsible and respectful but she is very close to my heart and my parents have already approved of our marriage.

You are working on a new film, Right One. What is it about and how much is the film costing you?

Yes, the film which is 70 per cent completed will be premiered in cinema houses before we release into the market. It will cost me N35 million.

I am the producer; Kabiru Musa Jammaje is the sponsor of the film while Ali Nuhu is the director. It will feature a team of Kannywood actors and actresses including some prominent ones from Nollywood notably Segun Arinze.

This is a very good project that will unite actors from the North and South.

If you are appointed to head a committee to reorganise Kannywood, how would you handle the assignment?

Film production is a legitimate business and the society is looking up to us to produce good films to entertain them, on the other hand they call us all sorts of names as if it is only in acting that people have bad eggs. Some of us here are graduates from different fields, some can recite the Quran.

Let me give you another example Hassan Giggs married Muhibbat Abdulsalam from Kannywood and they are successfully leaving together; Aisha Aliyu Tsamiya is one decent lady in Kannywood that we are always proud of. You will never hear her name being associated with scandals.

Let me also speak about some ladies that join Kannywood because they want to be rich, they are the ones given us bad image.

If you marry your fiancée, who is in Kannywood, will you allow her to continue acting?

No, she can only be a producer. My children too will not act. I will send them to the best schools to be doctors and lawyers because I have only diploma but I want to go back to school and get a university degree.

We are in a new world that when you are not properly educated you find it difficult to even run your business.

Some people perceive Ali Nuhu as arrogant and pompous yet you relate very well with him. How do you do it?

Forget about what people are saying. Ali Nuhu is a director, producer, and the finest actor we have here. You can hardly feature Ali Nuhu in your film and not make huge profit.

Honestly, this is his time and we are yet to get somebody that will dislodge him. It is true we quarrel but after some time we will settle our differences and move on. He helps me a lot by giving me professional advice and even identifies good locations for my films.

What is your plan for the future?

My future plan is to marry my fiancée and go back to school. I want to be an international producer.

As a producer, I built my own house, I have performed Hajj and lesser Hajj several times and I maintain a fat bank account.

Recently, following demands by viewers we have setup Platinum Film House on Zaria Road. Already, the business, I mean the cinema business is giving us lots of money. In the near future we are going to build more cinema houses to engage many of our youth in profitable business.