I’ll not compromise standard of education in FCT – El-katuzu

The newly appointed Secretary for Education, Sani Dahir El-katuzu, has said that education standard under his tenure will not be compromised.

The secretary who stated this while meeting with the Education Management, posited that education is the bedrock of any meaningful development and key to social and economic emancipation, hence it should be made a priority.

He expressed his desire to work within the available time he has, stressing his passion for the education sector.

He said: “I am a trained educationist and has held various position in the teaching and learning system, as custodians of children, we must not only mould the children to be academically sound and morally fit in the society, we must be role models to them.

“Every FCT residents should have access to education because educating them has proven to be a great asset to the parents, society and nation as a whole. Investing in education will make positive impact in the FCT.”

He stated further that as an educationist, he is aware of the need to provide functional education services; hence his utmost desire is to ensure such educational services are provided when and where necessary in the FCT.

The secretary stated his willingness to work with a vision of providing and sustaining qualitative and functional as well as inclusive education to FCT residents.

He thanked the minister for FCT and minister of state for counting him worthy to serve in this capacity and assured that he will take education in FCT to an enviable height while pledging to work harmoniously with management team towards attaining the goals of the FCT education secretariat.

While soliciting for the support and cooperation of the education management as a team, he added that he is set to work assiduously and be focused to ensure he leaves a worthy legacy behind within the time he has to serve.





