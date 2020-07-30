I’ll partner Northern govs to establish more pilgrim boards – Pam

The executive secretary of Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam, has said he would work with the Northern governors to establish pilgrim welfare boards in other parts of the North.

He said this was “because must northern states have no constitutional Board for Christian pilgrims.”

This was contained in a press statement issued by the Commission’s head of media, Celestine Toruka, which indicated that the NCPC boss stated that while receiving Northern chapter of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN) in his office, recently.

Rev. Pam said if more Boards were established they would serve as avenues “for noble men and women to work in keeping the Christendom together, and make good plans to move the nation forward.”

He appreciated the Northern CAN for coming to facilitate with him, saying, “Your coming here gives me confidence that I did well and we are moving as a family. I believe this office was not given to Rev. Yakubu Pam, it’s given to the Northern CAN, and I assure you that I will not fail.

“I will not fail; I will do my best to ensure that I leave a record that in the future they will look for somebody else in CAN to take over from me. You know, good name is better than riches.”

Earlier, the vice-chairman of Northern CAN, Rev. J. J. Hayab, said, “We have come to congratulate you and tell God how grateful we are that he made it possible for you. We want to remind you that as a church we will stand by you to support you and give you everything that will make you succeed.”

He charged the executive secretary to ensure that he made NCPC “a one big family,” adding: “Make this place a family, unite the people, build a home and family house that people will come and pray.”