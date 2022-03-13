I’ll probe Osun former govs over debt if elected – APM candidate



The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Osun state, Adegboyega Ayoola, has threatened to probe former governors for their failure to declare debt profile of the state till today.



He frowned at the way former governors and the present have run the government without accountability.



Ayoola who emerged the governorship candidate of the APM during a primary election held at the Technical Government College, Osogbo, promised to be accountable to the people if elected.



He called on the people of the state to vote APM come July 16, saying the state need a party that can rescue it from its present predicament.



Ayoola who emerged in a consensus decision, Friday, March 11, maintained that the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) have disappointed the people of Osun.



He said the people of the state need to reject the two parties and vote for ARM to take the state to the higher level.



The governorship candidate said former governors of the state would be called to come and explain every Kobo they spent when they were in power.



He said, “I will declare the debt profile of the state and make sure that I am accountable to the people. I will be prudent in spending and cut unnecessary spending.



“It is unfortunate that people have not realised the fact that the All Progressives Congress and the People’s Democratic Party have nothing to offer this country. They have failed the people, yet, people still follow them.



“If ARM is voted for, the party is capable of liberating Osun State from the economic quagmire it is. The debt profile of the state is not known to any citizen, yet, they follow those that led them into the debt.



“I want to appeal to the people of Osun state to vote for APM in the July 16 governorship election. We have many things to offer,” Ayoola added.