I’ll recover looted funds if elected Adamawa –SDP guber candidate

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) gubernatorial flag bearer in Adamawa State, Mr. Emmanuel Bello, has vowed to recover all funds looted by successive administrations in the state.

The candidate, who made the promise yesterday, at the unveiling of his 10-point agenda for the development of the state if elected as governor in 2019, said he was appalled by the quantum of funds looted by previous governments.

He expressed regret that despite the abundant human and material resources the state is blessed with, it has continued to experienced monumental and paradoxical crises of failed leadership.

He said as a result of this, the basic needs of the people of the state have not been provided, infrastructural development is at the lowest while unemployment and youth restlessness have become the order of the day.

Further, he said the desire to address these situations is what has moved him to aspire to govern the state on the platform of the SDP.

He explained that his track record of achievements in public offices in the past speak volume about his capacity and added these would see him through in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

“Successive governments were embedded in weakness of poor stewardship largely because of weak capacity of governance, misplaced political interest and lose of focus on human value system.

“Our people are hungry, government institutions are not functioning, and service delivery is in poor state. Our economy is out of shape because of mismanagement, salary payments are not met, unemployment is increasing on daily basis, students are not paid the lists are endless”, he stated.

The former member of the House of Representatives said he would give priority to health, agriculture, education, investment, security, accountability, among others.

Speaking on his belief that governance is a shared responsibility, he said that his policy document has been well thought out and reviewed by a team of some of the brightest brains in Adamawa state.

He promised to run a people-centred administration and all inclusive governance, if elected governor.

Share this:



Tweet



WhatsApp



No tags for this post.