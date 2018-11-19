I’ll reposition Ideato North constituency in 2019 – Ifekwe

An aspirant, Chima Ifekwe, has assured the people of Ideato North of his desire to reposition the constituency if given the mandate in next year’s Imo House of Assembly election.

Ifekwe, who will be running on the platform of the Independent Democrats (ID), lamented that his constituency was lagging behind in so many things due to poor representation by those who do not have the passion and vision for the area, adding that politics should be an avenue for service and uplifting the people.

On what to do to impact positively on his people, Ifekwu who is also the President of African Businessmen’s Fellowship International, said a good leader should first of all find out the needs of his people, instead of giving them what they don’t want.

He added that he would have to be innovative and liaise with international donor agencies to assist in the development of the area.

“I have a lot of organisations that would empower the youth and fund women activities such as 2 x Women Development Initiative, Organised Private Investment Corporation(OPIC) USA etc.

“As a legislator, I will try to sponsor bills that will aim to ameliorate the appalling conditions of my people. Roads have remained dilapidated while electricity has eluded us for a long time now.

“Erosion has dealt a devastating blow to our area, especially at Umuago community. We have to put pressure on the government to make sure it is taken care of in the shortest possible time,” he said.

