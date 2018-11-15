I’ll stop Uzodinma, Araraume, Ihedioha from becoming gov- Nwosu

Factional gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Imo state, Hon. Uche Nwosu has assured his supporters that he

will not leave the party for another party despite insinuations from different quarters that he has secretly pitched his tent with another

party.

He gave the assurance on Tuesday in Owerri on his arrival from Abuja where he had been fighting to actualize his mandate.

Last weekend, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) published names of governorship candidates of various political

parties, with the name of Senator Hope Uzodinma boldly written as the APC flag bearer. This did not go down well with Nwosu and his camp led

by his father- in -law, Governor Rochas Okorocha who insisted on his candidacy.

The erstwhile Chief of Staff to the governor who sounded optimistic that INEC would eventually give him the nod to fly the party’s flag,

told his supporters that rather than go to another party, he would remain in the party and make sure that “people with questionable

character like Senator Uzodinma, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume and Chief Emeka Ihedioha do not become governor”. Rather,he would actualize his

own ambition come 2019.

“This mandate belongs to me. I will not give it to anyone. I would want the anti-corruption crusader, President Muhammadu Buhari to call

the APC national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole to order because the party was built on change and integrity. How would somebody who did not take

part in the governorship primaries become governor of the state. I would not allow those who have bad records to become governor of the

state.”

Meanwhile, members of the opposition dismissed his statement as one made by a drowning man, adding that God had taken control in the state

and would anoint a governor for his people come 2019.