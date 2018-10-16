I’ll surrender Ban on public procession still in force – Plateau govt to EFCC today – Fayose

The immediate past governor of Ekiti state, Peter Ayodele Fayose, says he will turn himself in for interrogation today by the Economic andFinancial Crimes Commission, assuring that he will surrender to the EFCC by 1 pm today.

The two-term Governor, whose tenure ended today, said he was neither a coward nor has any skeleton in his cupboard to warrant refusal to surrender himself to the anti-graft agency to make a clarification on investigations that affect him.

But the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has alleged that the Presidency has directed the EFCC to incarcerate, the outgoing governor, indefinitely.

The EFCC had in a letter dated September and signed by its director of Operations, Umar Abba Mohammed, on behalf of the acting chairman of the commission, Ibrahim Magu, requested the governor to turn himself in for interrogation on Thursday, September 20, without prejudice to his immunity under section 308 of the constitution.

But Fayose had swiftly turned down the request instead in a letter he personally wrote to the Commission promised to make himself available for questioning on October 16, same day he would hand over to the next governor of Ekiti State, Dr. Kayode Fayemi.

The erstwhile chairman of PDP Governors’ Forum organized in his honour by the party reiterated his promise to surrender himself for interrogation and clarification on whatever issues the Commission would be interested in regarding his running of the Ekiti State affairs from 2104 through 2018.

Speaking at the ceremony, Fayose , who accused the All Progressives Congress of securing power by deceit said: “They got power by deceit.

But they gave no solution.

Tell them at the Villa, my name is Ayodele Fayose; Peter the Rock.

By the Grace of God, I will be at the EFCC tomorrow by 1pm.

I am not a coward.

“Let it be said to them that today is their own.

Tomorrow is our own.

I will not run away they will rather run away.

They took me to Court 13 years ago, I won after 8 years.

They harassed my family and I got judgment three times against them.

“This time will not be an exception.

Those who wait for me will wait in vain.

EFCC is no court, he said stressing he will deploy all the arsenals at his disposal as a private citizen to confront the anti-graft agency which alleged were taking instructions from the ruling against members of the main opposition party- the PDP.

“It’ will be easier to work with you and fight not been a governor.

As soon as I leave EFCC, I will talk more than what I am talking before”, he said stating he had been cautious a governor but would not be barred from spilling the beans about the rot of the APC federal government

