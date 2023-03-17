I’ll tackle insecurity, strengthen existing security architecture – Gyado

Benue state gubernatorial candidate of the African Democratic Congress (ADC), Terhemen Tilley Gyado, Thursday, said he will tackle security challenges by strengthening the already existing security architecture in the state.

He said security remains his priority and he will bring on board policies that will provide succour to the victims of herders’ attacks and those in the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps for the past five years.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen after his campaign tour, he noted that Benue state has suffered over the years over bad leadership, and it will take someone with political will to end the problem.

“Benue is not supposed to be the way it is today. We can’t continue to do same thing over and over again.

“We voted for PDP and we have seen no change. We voted for APC and the situation remained the same. So, we have to make a change.

“As youth, we must make a change and turn away from the other political parties that are like poisonous snakes.

“We are tired of bad leadership. Vote for a better tomorrow for good governance. Don’t vote in a governor that you will only watch on television. Vote for those who you will see any time you want to see them,” Gyado said.

