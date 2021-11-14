Ill-treatment on Odili shouldn’t be swept under carpet – Ohanaeze elders

The Ohanaeze Ndigbo Council of Elders has called on the federal government not to allow the ‘ill-treatment’ on the Supreme Court justice Mary Odili be swept under the carpet.

The Ndigbo leaders also called for a “full investigation and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others who may try such in future.”

Mary Odili’s Abuja residence was recently invaded illegally

But responding to the development through a statement signed by chairman of the Council, Chief Emmanuel C. Iwuanyanwu, said his organisation “is concerned and disturbed over the recent invasion of the home and harassment of one of our illustrious daughters Princess Hon Justice Mary Odili of the Nation’s Supreme Court in Abuja by some people described as security agents.

“We join the rest of Nigerians to condemn this unwholesome act and express displeasure over this unwarranted invasion and embarrassment to this great Jurist.

“For the avoidance of doubt, any daughter of Igboland from the date of birth till death is a bonafide member of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, no matter where they are married, either within or outside the Country. They are full members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo while their husbands and children are honorary members of Ohanaeze Ndigbo.

“Princess Hon Justice Mary Odili nee Nzenwa is the daughter of First Chairman of Nigeria Airways, His Royal Highness Eze Barrister B S C Nzenwa. Her Late father HRH Eze B S C Nzenwa was a renowned Lawyer and Politician before his Community called on him to ascend the throne of their ancestors.

“Princess Hon Justice Mary Odili is married to His Excellency Dr Peter Odili, a Former Governor of Rivers State. Her husband Dr Peter Odili has made lots of contributions towards the development of Rivers State, South-South, Southeast regions and Nigeria as a nation.

“Be it known to all that Ohanaeze Ndigbo will at all times rise to the defence of her sons and daughters when they are subjected to unfair and unjust treatment.

“We therefore call on the Federal Government and the National Assembly not to allow this ill-treatment to be swept under the carpet. We also call for full investigation and ensure that all those found culpable are brought to book to serve as deterrent to others who may try such in future.”