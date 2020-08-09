I’ll turn round Imo ADP – Njemanze

The special adviser to Imo state governor on Agricultural Development Programme (ADP), Gibson Achonwa Njemanze, has assured Imo people that he would turn around the fortunes of the agency provided he gets full support of Governor Hope Uzodinma.

He described the agency as a place where different agricultural products such as fruits and livestock would be found and youth made to undergo serious training on how to boost agricultural economy. He added that with many ADP farms scattered all over the state, the state was on course for an agricultural revolution.

Njemanze assured farmers that his agency would assist them access the necessary loans for their agricultural projects, ensure that the seedlings were distributed to them and encourage government to pay its counterpart fund with international agencies such as FADAMA.

Commenting on the 500 Imo youth sent to Nassarawa for an agricultural training by the last administration, he said a team from the vice president’s office was already in the state to screen them to know if they were real farmers, adding that those who passed the screening as real farmers would be given seedlings to set up their businesses and not cash.