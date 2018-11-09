I‘ll unite Imo people, build infrastructure- Araraume

The All Progressive Grand Alliance governorship candidate in Imo State, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume, says uniting Imo people and rebuilding decaying infrastructures are his top priority.

The candidate, who stated this in a recent interview, expressed dismay over the state of infrastructure in the state and the lack unity among the people brought about by a visionless and divisive government presided over by Owelle Rochas Okorocha.

“For me, the most challenging aspect of our governance is to get our people back. There is high distrust among the people and against the government. Our people are like a conquered people.

The task is to bring them back to the level they were before and restore their confidence. If you look at Imo critically, for instance, the education sector, you will find that nothing works.

Also, the dilapidation of infrastructure is an issue. Again, if you look at our traditional institution in Imo state, you will find that it has been destroyed and reduced to nothing. To bring Imo back is a task that must be done and to do that, you need a formidable team.

Luckily, we have a very vibrant crop of young people who are ready to work. All you need to do is to bring them together, engage them and they will do the work”, he assured stressing once he is elected governor he would reposition the state for greatness.

Speaking about the APC gubernatorial candidate, Senator Hope Uzodinma, he accepted that the election would be tough since the major contestants are from the same senatorial district.

Those who argue that there are no differences between the APC candidate and the incumbent, may, in a way, be right because both of them are from the same senatorial district.

“They are from the same Orlu senatorial district that produced Udenwa who was there for eight years. That district has held the governorship for 16 years and the APC candidate is also coming from there.

“Many people in Imo state feel it is not fair on the sensibility of people from other zones. To that extent, there is no difference. But again, in terms of the issues of governance, every Imo person knows the three of us.

“I am the candidate of APGA. Hon. Emeka Ihedioha is candidate of PDP and Sen. Hope Uzodimma is candidate of APC. We are not new to Imo. Imo people know us all and they know our pedigrees. Imo people knew me before I became senator in 1999. The people should know these details so they can make informed decisions. Emeka is an Anglican.

I am a Catholic. Hope is a Catholic too. So, we are also known among the clergy. Who can give our people the leadership confidence that they seek? Who can look at situations dispassionately and take action”

“Who can act in the interest of the state and not of friends and cronies? Imo people should ask themselves who among the three of us can lead Imo without looking at what benefits their family”, he said noting that the APGA has an edge in the South East because of its a very wonderful reference in Anambra State.

