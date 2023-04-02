I’ll work assiduously for betterment of my people – Jigawa governor-elect

The Jigawa state governor-elect, Alhaji Umar Namadi, assured the people of the state that he would do his best to work assiduously for the betterment of our people irrespective of party affiliation.

While praying to God to guide him to do the right thing,’’ Namadi said he was short of words to thank the people for the cherished affection and passion shown to him during the last governorship and State House of Assembly elections.

The governor-elect made this declaration in state broadcast to the people of the state shortly after he was presented with a certificate of return by the Independent NationalElectoral Commission (INEC) in Dutse, the state capital.

He said he was overwhelmed by the massive support, love, fraternity and passion shown to him most especially by Governor Muhammad Badaru Abubakar right away from primary to campaign rallies up to this moment of collecting the certificate as the newly elect governor of Jigawa state.

“Let me offer my special thanks to God the Almighty for shoulderingon me this great responsibility of administering my people. It’s God who gives power to whom he so wishes, God willing, I wish to assure you that I will justify the confidence the people reposed in me. I have indeed lost words to thank our people for the massive votes given to me during the last governorship elections, the Jigawa governor-elect stated.

Namadi further explained that this was a great testimony that people of the state had good confidence in him and the party the APC.

He also assured that his administration would do justice to each and every one, adding that what he needed from the people was a collective prayer and positive advice so that wherever he goes astray, his attention should be drawn to come beck to the right path.

Alhaji Umar Namadi called those who lost the election to come forward and join hands together to build Jigawa state for the collective and overall development of Jigawa state, with a view to meet the yearning and aspiration of the people

‘’I will do my best to work assiduously for the betterment of our people irrespective of party affiliation. And I pray to God to guide me to do the right things,’’ Namadi pledged.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print

WhatsApp

