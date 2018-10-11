I’ll work for APC’s success in 2019 – Agara

Nasarawa State Deputy Governor, Silas Ali Agara, has expressed readiness to work for the success of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in the 2019 general elections at all levels.

The Deputy Governor, who was one of the governorship aspirants on the platform of the APC, said he has put behind him the disappointment of the exercise and would cooperate with all and commit resources to ensure the party retains Nasarawa State in 2019.

Agara, who addressed his staff in his official for the first time since the outcome of the governorship primaries in the state, described the outcome of the election as the will of God and urged his supporters across the state to support the party’s flag bearers at all levels.

“I have come to the end of the road in my governorship race.

I am ready to work for the success of the party in the 2019 general elections.

I also urged all those who truly supported my project to join me in the course of working for our great party to emerge victorious in 2019”.

He praised his supporters for standing by him and advised them to remain loyal to the government and party in order to reap the benefits of their loyalty.

According to a statement signed by Raphael Edeh, his media aide, Agara particularly noted that the massive support he received from the staff contributed to the success of the Tanko Al makura administration in the last three and half years.

Responding separately, the Senior Special Assistant to the deputy governor, Alhaji Sardauna Ahmad Eshi, and the Permanent Secretary in the Deputy Governor’s Office, Alhaji Usman Abu, lauded his leadership qualities and show of sportsmanship during and after the primaries.