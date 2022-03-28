Illegal admissions: JAMB meets heads of institutions

The Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) has met with all heads of tertiary institutions in the country and their admission officers on the process involved, and impress it on them the necessity of prompt action and adherence to due process.

In a statement made available to Blueprint on Monday by JAMB’s Head of Publicity and Protocol Dr Fabian Benjamin, the meeting was part of measures to address the delays by institutions in uploading their undisclosed admissions for students to process their retroactivea dmission letters.

Benjamin said after the ministerial approval of a one-time undisclosed and illegal admissions conducted by various institutions, JAMB had issued a series of advisories besides placing advertisements in three selected newspapers on how to seamlessly navigate the process to rescue the affected students.

“As part of the process, institutions are required to upload all their candidates on the Board’s platform for proper documentation as others who had taken the UTME or DE. However, to the chagrin of the Board, only about 5% of the candidates had been uploaded so far with some done haphazardly!

“The refresher trainining therefore, geared towards educating the institutions on the need to have a full grasp of how to process their undisclosed admission lists and do so promptly so as to achieve the desired results,” Benjamin said.

The Registrar, Prof. Is-haq Oloyede, had earlier in his address, disclosed that the meeting was primarily meant for admission officers but because of the critical nature of the issues involved, the head of the various institutions were also invited.

Prof. Oloyede said that the training session would also review the various levels of operations of the scheme as well as reiterating the salient aspects of the condonement process with a view to clearing the backlogs expeditiously which he observed had been unnecessarily slow.

He pointed out that out of the 918,264 undisclosed admissions reported, less than 5% had been uploaded, adding that the institutions had been blaming the board for failing to process the candidates’ retroactive admission letters whereas the institutions had refused to do the needful.

The Registrar also warned institutions not to upload part-time students as full time, stating that doing so is “unacceptable and would be treated as a criminal offence.”

Also, Prof Oloyede has appealed to all CBT centre owners to be patient because the board is fully aware of their plight as regards the high cost of diesel in the country.

The registrar, who was on the last lap of the monitoring tour of the 2022 UTME/DE registration said the board was in consultation with relevant agencies of government in a bid to providing appropriate remedies as part of its strategies for a holistic solution to the problem.

He reiterated the desire of the board to offer critical support to its service partners at every point of its operational processes.

“This assurance was necessary in view of the heavy reliance on diesel-powered generators to administer the Board’s examination,” Oloyede said.

Hence, he declared that the board would always go the extra mile to render support to its critical partners such that no service provider would have any excuse for failure.