Illegal bunkering, vadalism: Police nab 42, impound 41 trucks, 13 others

As part of the fight against illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism, economic saboteurs the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Special Task Force on Petroleum/Illegal Bunkering (IGP-STFPIB) has impounded 41 trucks, 13 other vehicles; arrested 42 suspects, even as 21 have been charged to court with 17 still under investigations.

This is as four convictions have been secured while final forfeiture of 14 tankers and four cars to the federal government as well as six cases were pending in various Federal High Courts across the country.

Acting Force Public Relqtions Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a press statement in Abuja, further disclosed that a total of 1,057,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO); 30,000 litres of Low Pour Furl Oil (LPFO); 75,000 litres of Crude oil; and 9,900 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS); were recovered between 2021 and March 2022.

According to the Spokesperson, “IGP Usman Baba, has reiterated the commitment of the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) to sustain the fight against illegal bunkering, pipeline vandalism, economic saboteurs, and other criminal elements in the country.”

He said, “These successes were achieved in Rivers state and some other parts of the country, sequel to the unrelenting pragmatic and sustained fight against economic sabotage collectively by the federal government, and the Inspector-General of Police.

“The collective effort has assisted greatly in the fight against bunker traders and purveyors of adulterated petroleum products within the country.”

Adejobi listed among the suspects, who were arrested and paraded before journalists in PortHarcourt, Rivers State, to include: Rabiu Halidu, 31, from Katsina state; Michael Okoro, 30, from Rivers state; Arinze Eze, 50, from Enugu state, Lukman Musa, 22, from Kogi state; Sefiu Ibrahim, 18, from Kano state, and Nura Isiaku, 25, from Kaduna state. He said the trio of Lukman, Sefiu, and Nura hid drums of crude oil in a truck stacked with sacks of fertilizer but luck ran out on them when they were arrest thorough a stop and search by IGP-STFPIB team.

Adejobi noted that the Commander, IGP-STFPIB, DCP Usman Jubrin Kanfani, reported that the forfeited products which were tested and confirmed by the Department of Petroleum Resources (DPR), and approved private laboratories; and forfeited vehicles, were in the custody of the Nigerian Pipelines and Storage Company (NPSC) LTD, while motions for the forfeiture of the rest were still pending in different courts.