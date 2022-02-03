Illegal jetties converting facilities to container terminals, group cries out

The Nigerian Importers Integrity Association (NIIA) has cried out over the activities of illegal jetties in some of the nation’s ports who have now converted their facilities to container terminals.

The President of the association, Godwin Onyekazi, said some private jetties operating on the Kirikiri channel and oil service facilities now engage in handling containers.

He said, “Hundreds of empty containers are loaded from unlicensed jetties on the Kirikiri channel onto big barges which then discharge these containers in neighbouring countries. It is not clear who licensed these barge operators and the jetties, if these barges and jetties are registered with all relevant authorities and finally if they are paying the statutory dues to NPA and all other governmental agencies’ ‘.

“The jetties in question are now illegally operating as container terminals. Empty containers are loaded from sub-standard jetty in Kirikiri on barges and sail straight out of Nigeria to the ports of neighbouring countries, especially to Cotonou and Lome ports.

“This trend is dangerous, as it poses serious economic and security implications for Nigeria. Who licensed the jetties as container terminals? Who is monitoring their activities? Nigeria is so volatile now that we cannot afford this sort of lapses in our port operation.