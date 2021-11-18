Illela killings: Death toll rises to 43, Tambuwal condoles with families

Armed bandits have in series of attacks killed 43 people in five communities of Munwadata ,Kalmalo , Sarma, Runji Tunbulunkun, and Tafkin Taramniya , all in Illela local government area, governor of Sokoto state , Aminu Waziri Tambuwal has said.

The governor stated this when he led members of the state executive and other top government officials on a condolence visit to the people of Illela, a border town about 97 kilometers from the state capital.

A report said that the armed marauders attacked Kalmalo town and some villages near it in the wee hours of Monday, killing 13 people. However, at the time of the governor’s visit Wednesday afternoon, the toll had risen to 43.

The report said a village head in one of the five villages during the midnight attack, was wounded.

Tambuwal had during the visit to Illela town told his bereaved audience that: “We’re here to, on behalf of the government and good people of our dear state, to extend our heartfelt condolences on this unfortunate incident which claimed the lives of many of our citizens.

“This is not a small occurrence. It is upsetting,” he stated.

He commended the local government authorities, monarchs and community leaders for their lawful composition of a volunteer group working in tandem with the security operatives in the area.

He said the state government will continue to frown upon the constitution of illegitimate volunteers, adding that the joint operations of legitimately constituted volunteers, who work closely with and under the supervision of security agencies, is the appropriate antidote to the crisis.

He appealed to the people of the area not to be daunted by the recent attack.

“Instead, it should motivate you all to redouble your efforts, without seeking revenge, in securing your communities,” he said.

The Governor assured them of sustained government assistance whenever, while praying for the repose of the souls of the deceased.