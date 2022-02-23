ILO calls for actions for a human- centred pandemic recovery

The International Labour Organisation(ILO) has called on Heads of State and Government, international organizations, multilateral development banks, and employers’ and workers’ leaders from around the world to discuss concrete actions to ensure human- centred recovery from the covid-19 pandemic.

The high level virtual multilateral Global Forum for a Human- centred recovery organised by the ILO and the UN agency for the world of work will be holding between 22-24 February 2022.

The forum, which would include an address by the UN Secretary-General António Guterres, aims to increase the level and coherence of the international response to the economic and social impact of the COVID-19 crisis.

Participants would also discuss how to strengthen institutional arrangements to enhance the international community’s response to the devastating effects of the pandemic on people and the widening inequalities among and within countries.

The Forum will provide an opportunity to advance a more effective form of multilateralism that, in the words of the UN Secretary-General, “draws together existing institutional capacities, overcoming fragmentation to ensure all are working together towards a common goal.” A key issue for discussion will be the Global Accelerator on Jobs and Social Protection for a Just Transition that the Secretary-General launched at the General Assembly in September 2021.

The participants will examine the actions and investments needed to support a fully inclusive, human-centred recovery from the crisis in all countries through expansion of decent jobs and inclusive economic growth, universal social protection, worker protections and enterprise sustainability, and a just transition towards a carbon-neutral global economy.