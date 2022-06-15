ILO governing body wants Russia to end aggression in Ukraine

The 34th session of the Governing Body of the International Labour Organization (ILO) has called on Russian Federation to immediately and unconditionally cease its aggression against Ukraine.

It requested the ILO Director-General to prepare for consideration at the Governing Body’s 346th Session, in October–November 2022, detailed options for the possible relocation of the ILO’s Decent Work Technical Support Team and Country Office for Eastern Europe and Central Asia, which is currently based in Moscow.

The Governing Body decided to include on the agenda of its 346th session an item on the consideration of any further measures, including those foreseen in the ILO’s Constitution, to secure compliance by the Government of Belarus with the recommendations of the 2004 Commission of Inquiry, which looked at Belarus’s observance of the ILO Freedom of Association and Protection of the right to organise the convention, 1948 (No.87).

They requested the ILO Director-General to prepare a report on the issue.

In the situation in Myanmar, the governing body appointed the three independent members of the commission of inquiry that has been set up to examine the non-observance of the Freedom of Association and Protection of the Right to Organise Convention, 1948 (No. 87) and the Forced Labour Convention 1990 (No.29).

The Governing Body elected Claudia Fuentes-Julio, the Permanent Representative of Chile to the United Nations in Geneva as its new Chairperson and she will discharge this responsibility for 12 months.

