ILO, others commend Qatar for promoting decent work

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) and the International Organisation of Employers (IOE) have commended the State of Qatar for ending the Kafala system.

The trio of ILO Director General Guy Ryder, ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow and IOE Secretary-General Roberto Suárez Santos made the commendation, saying the efforts would promote decent work.

In a historic move, the State of Qatar has introduced major changes to its labour market, ending the requirement for migrant workers to obtain their employer’s permission to change jobs, while also becoming the first country in the region to adopt a non-discriminatory minimum wage.

Following the adoption on 30 August 2020 of Law No. 18 of 2020, migrant workers can now change jobs before the end of their contract without first having to obtain a No Objection Certificate (NOC) from their employer. This new law, coupled with the removal of exit permit requirements earlier in the year, effectively dismantles the “kafala” sponsorship system and marks the beginning of a new era for the Qatari labour market.

Additional legislation, Law No. 17 of 2020, adopted also establishes a minimum wage of 1,000 Qatari riyals (QAR) which will enter into force six months after the law’s publication in the Official Gazette.

The new minimum wage will apply to all workers, of all nationalities, and in all sectors, including domestic workers. In addition to the basic minimum wage, employers must ensure that workers have decent accommodation and food.

The legislation also stipulates that employers pay allowances of at least QAR 300 and QAR 500 to cover costs of food and housing respectively if they do not provide workers with these directly – a move that will help ensure decent living standards for workers.

The adoption of these laws supports the transition towards a more skilled and productive workforce, which is a key goal in Qatar National Vision 2030. It will also help promote economic recovery from the fallout of the covid-19 pandemic, as well as the growth of the economy over the longer term.

Commending the move, ILO boss, Mr Ryder said: “By introducing these significant changes, Qatar has delivered on a commitment, one that will give workers more freedom and protection, and employers more choice. We are witnessing what can be achieved when governments, workers, and employers work together with the ILO to promote decent work for all.

“In addition to removing the need to obtain a NOC, the adoption of Law No. 19 of 2020 provides greater clarity regarding termination of employment. To terminate an employment contract and change jobs, workers must provide at least one month’s written notice if they have worked with the employer for two years or less or two months’ notice if they have worked with the employer for over two years”.

Also, Qatar Minister of Administrative Development, Labour & Social Affairs Yousuf Mohamed Al Othman Fakhroo said: “The State of Qatar is committed to creating a modern and dynamic labour market inline with Qatar Vision 2030.”

Also, ITUC General Secretary Burrow said: “This is very good news for migrant workers in Qatar. The leadership shown by Qatar in dismantling the kafala system and introducing a minimum wage is long-awaited news for all workers”.

In similar vein, IOE Secretary-General Santos said: “These reforms will make a major contribution to the efficiency and productivity of the Qatar labour market. IOE stands ready to support the Qatar Chamber of Commerce and Industry and the Government in supporting employers during this transition.”