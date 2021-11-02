ILO tasks world leaders on greener economies

The International Labour Organisation has called on countries to prioritise the world of work aspects of the Paris agreement on climate change to ensure a just transition to greener economies.



The ILO head of Green Jobs programme, Moustapha Kamal Gueye, while speaking at UN Climate Change Conference in Glasgow said Governments needed to integrate into their long-term plans towards zero carbon emissions, clear and concrete measures to promote decent work.

According to him, “countries should join the coalition of 48 countries that have already committed to formulate national policies to ensure that decent work and livelihoods are at the centre of global and national climate action.

Alongside these measures, Kamal Gueye added that “comprehensive and coherent polices are needed, involving all actors in the world of work, to enable successful structural change and deep economic and social transformations.”



He further stressed the need for a full range of social and labour market policies to be deployed in line with the ILO’s guidelines for a just transition towards environmentally sustainable economies and societies for all.



“This includes concrete action in the areas of sustainable growth, industrial and sectoral policies, employment and social protection policy, public investment, enterprises, labour migration governance, skills, occupational safety and health, social protection, labour market policies, rights, social dialogue and tripartism.



‘We must ensure that climate change policies leave no one behind and empower all climate actors by promoting decent job creation and by fully taking into account the needs and priorities of indigenous and tribal peoples, persons with disabilities, displaced people with disabilities, migrant workers, workers in the informal economy and the rural sector and youth,’ Gueye said.



“Adequate national and international financing are essential to ensure that the transition to sustainable economies does not adversely affect workers’ livelihoods.





“This means public financing for skills and enterprise development, social protection, active labour market policies and job creation policies.

“National and international financing mechanisms need to address the Paris objectives of decent work creation and a just transition of the workforce and the economy, as part of the responses to climate change,’ Gueye stressed.

The ILO is taking part in discussions at the UN Climate Change Conference, which takes place in Glasgow 31 – Movember 12 2021,” the ILO chief further said.

