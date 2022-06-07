ILO tasks world leaders on rule of law

Director-General of the International Labour Organisation Guy Ryder has stressed the need to defend the rule of law in the face of those who “resort to war to deny social justice.”

Ryder spoke while addressing the opening of the 110th session of the international Labour Conference(ILC) going on in Geneva, Switzerland.

“Lasting peace depends on social justice, and the achievement of social justice depends upon peace. Those who resort to war deny social justice. And those who obstruct social justice endanger peace,” emphasized Ryder.



He said with countries experiencing an uneven and sometimes ” fragile recovery ” in their labour markets from COVID-19 pandemic, there is likelihood of worst to come.



The situation “is generating global crises in respect of food, of energy and of finance,” said Ryder, and “has put international cooperation under considerable and maybe unprecedented pressure.”



“Just as the flouting of the UN Charter by military aggression is not to be tolerated and must not prevail, so the violation of international labour standards must not go unanswered,” added the Director-General. He urged delegates to show “that multilateralism ‒ in this house allied with tripartism ‒ actually works”.



The first day of the Conference saw Claudio Moroni, Minister of Labour, Employment and Social Security of Argentina, elected President of the Conference over its duration, from 27 May to 11 June.





The Conference elected as Vice-Presidents Ali Samikh Al-Marri (Governments) from Qatar, Alexandre Furlan (Employers) from Brazil and Paola del Carmen Egúsquiza Granda (Workers) from Perú.





“Putting into practice the ‘new normality’ that we so much advocate, placing people at the centre of our concerns, requires the urgent implementation of inclusive policies and a system of international rules and agreements that promotes growth with an equitable distribution of its results,” emphasised Claudio Moroni.





The ILC, underlined Renate Hornung-Draus, Employer Vice-Chairperson of the ILO Governing Body, “takes place in a period of complex global crises that create an existential challenge to the multilateral institutions and traditions as they were created and developed in the twentieth century and that may well constitute a turning point towards a future setting that needs to be shaped proactively, including by the International Labour Organization

