ILO to elect new DG as ITUC endorses Gilbert

The 344th session of the International Labour Organisation (ILO)’s Governing Body opened Monday (March 14, 2022.)

The meeting is to address key issues in the world of work, including the human-centred recovery in response to the COVID-19 crisis, and also elect the new Director-General of the Organization.





Among the items with far-reaching policy implications to be discussed are issues relating to the inclusion of safe and healthy working conditions in the ILO’s framework of fundamental rights, the follow up action to the 2021 Conference resolution on inequality in the world of work and the strengthening of multilateral cooperation, stemming from the high-level Global Forum for a human-centred recovery in February 2022.

The Governing Body will also examine the developments in Myanmar, Bangladesh and Venezuela as part of its supervisory functions.



The election itself will take place on March 25 and would be announced publicly once the outcome is known.





The five candidates for the post are Gilbert Houngbo of Togo, Kang Kyung-wha of the Republic of Korea, Mthunzi Mdwaba of South Africa, Muriel Pénicaud of France and Greg Vines of Australia.





The new Director-General’s term will begin on October 1, 2022. The current Director-General, Guy Ryder, from the United Kingdom, has held the office since 2012.

In another development, the International Trade Union Confederation (ITUC) has expressed her readiness to support the candidacy of Gilbert Houngbo for the position of the ILO top job.

Houngbo is currently at the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD) and was once the Deputy Director General of the ILO for Field Operations and Partnerships.

According to a letter addressed to Houngbo and signed by ITUC General Secretary Sharan Burrow, the confederation asked members of the Workers’ Group of the ILO and those titular members or their substitutes to vote for you.

The letter reads: “Further to our phone conversation I wish to convey to you that the General Council has decided to support your candidacy for the ILO Director General. In this regard I have informed the members of the Workers’ Group of the ILO and asked that those titular members or their substitutes who have a vote exercise such in your favour.

“I thank you for the many consultations you have had with all of us and your commitments to the constitution and the mandate of the ILO inclusive of its Declarations, it’s body of standards and the supervisory system.

“We have no doubt you are committed to tripartism and have understood your commitment to equality social justice as well.

‘We wish you every success for the elections and hope to work with you to strengthen the ILO on all these fronts.”

Prior to his appointment, from September 2008 to July 2012, he was the Prime Minister of Togo.

In this capacity, he led the government towards substantial improvements in all areas namely: achievement towards the MDGs, rule of law, civil liberties, social cohesion, economic reforms including the Highly Indebted Poor Countries (HIPC) program of the International Monetary Fund (IMF), good governance, improving business climate, agriculture and rural development and shared economic growth.





“Gilbert Houngbo’s career spans more than 25 years, during

which time he has built a track record for combining strategic leadership with high integrity, as well as gaining experience and credibility in the fields of Diplomacy, International Development, Good Governance and Financial Management.





“Other specific areas of expertise include Strategic operational planning and management, financial and human resource management. He is a proven leader in risk and change management and endowed with high integrity as well as strong interpersonal and communication skills.





Born in Agbandi, Republic of Togo in 1961, Gilbert Houngbo is fluent in French and English and holds a DESS (Diplôme d’Etudes Supérieures Spécialisées) in Specialized Accounting, University of Quebec -­‐Trois-­‐Rivières and a Maîtrise en Gestion des Entreprises, Université de Lomé.