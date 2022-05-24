ILO to help Nigeria meet green transition, decent job

The International Labour Organisation (ILO), has expressed its commitment to ensuring that the transition to a sustainable future takes place and meets the requirements of decent work in Nigeria.

ILO Country Director for Nigeria, Ghana, Liberia, Sierra Leone and Liaison Office for ECOWAS, Mrs Venessa Phala, said this at the Social Dimension of Ecological Transition, Nigeria Just Transition and Green Jobs event held in Abuja Monday.

She said, “The ILO Country Office, Abuja with the support of the French Government has commenced a project Social Dimension of Ecological Transition which has been domiciled as the “Just Transition and Green Jobs for Nigeria Project”.

“The project is a multi-country project, also being implemented in some other African countries such as Cote d’Ivoire, Senegal and Nigeria. It is scheduled to run until December 2024.

“The project is expected to support target countries on just transitions in three main areas: Strengthening institutional structures for social dialogue on Just Transition.

“The overall objective of the project is to mobilize Government, Workers’ and Employers’ Organizations and development partners as well as the Private Sector, Civil Society Organizations and NGOs to accelerate climate action with decent work and just transition for all.”

Ms Vanessa also said: “There can never be a better time for the launch of such a significant project other than now. Given the recent COP 26 in Glasglow, and the ILO Centenary Declaration for the Future of Work in 2019, in addition to the current context of the health, economic and social crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

