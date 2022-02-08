ILO to host global forum on human-centred recovery

The International Labour Organization (ILO) is to host the Global Forum for a Human-centred Recovery from 22-24 February.



The virtual Forum aims to increase the level and coherence of the international response to the profound and unequal impact of the COVID-19 crisis on people globally.



It will bring together Heads of States and Governments, heads of international organizations and multilateral development banks, and employers’ and workers’ leaders from around the world to propose concrete actions and strengthen the international community’s response to the COVID-19 crisis.

The Forum would examine in particular the actions and investments needed to promote decent jobs and inclusive economic growth, universal social protection, workers’ protection and enterprises’ sustainability and just transition towards a carbon-neutral global economy.