Iloba in, El-Ladan out as Senate Clerk

Tension created by the refusal of the retired Clerk to the Senate, Mr. Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan, on Tuesday in the Red Chamber has been doused following the assumption of office by the Deputy Clerk (Legislative), Mrs. Isabella Ugochi Iloba, in acting capacity.

El-Ladan, who had earlier been retired by the National Assembly Service Commission, NASC, carried out his official assignment in the Senate chambers on Tuesday unhindered to the amazement of many senators.

But Iloba formally took over as the acting Clerk on Wednesday following her appointment by the NASC.

The commission had on February 9 ordered El-Ladan and another officer, Adebayo Anthony Adebanjo, to proceed on retirement with immediate effect, while Michael Okpara should retire in six months.

These were contained in a letter, titled: “Retirement from service” dated February 9 and obtained by Blueprint on Tuesday in Abuja.

The letter with reference number NASC/PF/69/184, signed on behalf of the Executive Chairman of the NASC, Engr. Ahmed Kadi Amshi, was addressed to Clerk to Senate, Dauda Ibrahim El-Ladan, now retired.

It reads in part: “The Commission at its 547th meeting held on Wednesday, 9th February, 2022, has approved your retirement from Service with effect from 9th February, 2022.

“The Commission wishes to acknowledge your immense contribution to the growth and development of the National Assembly Service.

“As you proceed on retirement, please handover your office and other government property in your possession to the Deputy Clerk, Senate (Legislative), Ilobah Isabella Ugochi.

“On behalf of the Commission, I pray that Almighty God will continue to grant you good health and success in your future endeavours.”