Iloriin emir mourns late Olubadan



The Emir of Ilorin and chairman Kwara state council of chiefs, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari, has commiserated with the people of Ibadan over the demise of the Olubadan of Ibadan land, Oba Saliu Adetunji.

Oba Adetunji died on Sunday, January 2, 2022 at the age of 93.

Sulu-Gambari, in a condolence message issued by his spokesman, Mallam Abdulazeez Arowona, condoled with the immediate family of the monarch over the loss.

The statement reads, “His Royal Highness, Alhaji Ibrahim Sulu-Gambari CFR, the Emir of Ilorin and chairman Kwara state council of chiefs, hereby commiserate with the Olubadan-In-Council, families, friends, government and good people of Oyo state over the death His Royal Majesty, Oba Saliu Adetunji who passed away today.

“The deceased was known for his patience and commitments to the growth and development of Ibadanland and Oyo state in general since his enthronement to the royal lineage of Olubadan-In-Council and much later when he became the paramount ruler of the ancient city of Ibadan in 2017.”

Sulu-Gambari further prayed, “Allah to forgive his shortcomings, accept his good deeds, admit him into Al-janatul firdaos and give the entire families that he left behind the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.”

