Ilorin chief regains freedom after 7 days in capacity

A traditional chief in Ilorin emirate and retired permanent secretary in Kwara state, Dr Zubair Oba Erubu, has regained freedom after spending seven days in the captivity of his abductors.

The state Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Supritendent Ajayi Okasanmi, confirmed the release of the kidnapped doctor. He said details will be made public later.

Eburu, a veteran medical doctor, was abducted last Thursday at his Ago-Oja residence, Asa local government area of the state where he had retired after the day’s work at his private hospital located in Ilorin.

Sources said the abductors had laid an ambush for him while returning from his hospital.

Blueprint gathered Friday that Erubu was released in the wee hours of Thursday to some members of his family at an undisclosed location.

Though the amount of money paid could not be officially confirmed, a source in Erubu’s family told news men that the condition for ransom was met before the retired permanent secretary secured his freedom.

The abductors had demanded N60million as a precondition to release the victim.

After his release, Erubu, was relocated to a medical facility for medical attention.

Erubu, after his retirement from active service, has been attending to patients in his private hospital around Balogun Fulani Area of Ilorin metropolis.

Blueprint recalls that the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA) had demanded the unconditional release of the abductee, who is a member of the association and lamented the worsening security climate.

Confirming Erubu’s release in a statement Thursday, spokesman of the state police command, said Erubu’s release was made possible because of the cooperation of family members and stakeholders.