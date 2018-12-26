Ilorin emirate conference disrupted over APC’s slogan

The 53rd annual national conference of Ilorin Emirate Descendants Progressive Union (IEDPU) held at forecourt of the palace of the Emir of Ilorin yesterday ended abruptly.

This followed an attempt by the gubernatorial candidate of All Progressive Congress ((APC), Alhaji AbdulRahman AbdulRasaq and his supporters to turn the event to a political rally.

President of the union, Ambassador Abdulazeez Uthman had in his address cautioned “political gladiators in the state against turning Ilorin to a battle ground,” ahead of the 2019 general elections.

“Our take on 2019 elections is very simple; Ilorin should not be turned to a battle ground by political gladiators. Of course, what the people are interested in is peaceful co-existence and the opportunity to live a meaningful life under the protection of the High.

The event had been going on smoothly until AbdulRahman and one Yahaya Seriki attempted to turn the event to a campaign rally.

The incident forced the highly referred Emir of Ilorin, Alh. Ibrahim Sulu- Gambari to leave the venue of the event in anger.

Trouble started when the APC governorship candidate was called to the podium to announce his donation as against the earlier arrangement that no politician would be called to podium. He made an attempt to echo the slogan of his campaign organisation and was shouted down by

thousands of admirers of the Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, who countered him with sporadic shouting of ” Sai leader, Sai Bukki,

Atunwa 1″.

All attempt by the organisers to restore normalcy and continue the programme proved abortive.

The security guards did a yeoman’s job before the Emir could be ferried out of the venue of the event.

The highly disappointed IEDPU National Executive Council members led by the president, Ambassador Sheikh- Usman AbdulAziz later went into the palace to apologise to the Emir.

The IEDPU’s calendar, a major source of revenue generation for the union could not be launched because of the unfortunate development.

It would be recalled that last year, the Senate President launched the union’s almanac with N10 million.

