Ilorin General Hospital gets state-of-the-art eye centre

The newly constructed Eye Care Centre at the General Hospital in Ilorin was Friday handed over to the chief medical director of the hospital.

This followed the completion of the construction work and installation of medical and Eye care specific instruments at the multi-million Naira project.

The government said the “facility is aimed at providing qualitative eye care service delivery in a serene and tranquil environment that supports optimal health care, prevents transmission of infections and duly equipped with modern eye care diagnostic and therapeutic devices.”

The Commissioner for Health was represented at the occasion by the director Planning Research and Statistics, Mrs. Iyabo Fabiyi, who handed over the relevant keys and documents.

The CMD of the hospital, Dr. Bola Ahmed, applauded the state government for fulfilling its pledge of making the General Hospital a pride of place in the country.