I’m certified, competent to govern Adamawa state- Fintiri

PDP gubernatorial candidate, Hon. Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, says unlike the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate that is currently embroiled in alleged certificate scandal, that he has verifiable certificates and eminently qualified to contest for governorship.

Speaking barely three days following the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) release of names and documents of all the gubernatorial candidates and their deputies but the governor’s certificate conspicuously missing, Fintiri boasted that he is competent in all ramifications to be governor.

He stated this while receiving into the PDP fold an APC House of Representatives aspirant who participated in the recent controversial APC primaries in the state, Istifanus Habila.

The aspirant, who defected from APC to PDP with over 30,000 supporters threw his weight behind Fintiri and the presidential ambition of the former Vice President Atiku Abubakar in 2019, noting that they have what it takes to rescue Adamawa State and Nigeria from incompetent leadership.

Istifanus, who contested for the House of Representatives seat of Ganye/Jadda/Toungo federal constituency on the platform of the APC but was denied the ticket, described the APC as a party of impunity, injustice and imposition.

He claimed that he spent over N25 million in the APC nomination process but was disappointed the party hierarchy hijacked the whole process and awarded the ticket to its preferred candidate.

The Reverend said he and his supporters opted to team up with the former Acting Governor, Fintiri to vote out the Jibrilla Bindow administration because of its insensitivity to the plight of the civil servants and retirees in the state adding that the struggle to remove Bindow and his party in 2019 is not for personal interest but to secure the future of Adamawa and Nigeria.

Further, he called on the people of Adamawa state to vote out the governor and the APC in 2019 describing Bindow’s administration as ‘total failure that has only succeeded to mess up the state and unleash poverty and hunger on the people of Adamawa”.