I’m committed to funding research, technological innovations in varsties – Buhari

Preside Muhammadu Buhari Tuesday said his government was committed to funding research and technological innovations in Nigerian universities.

He spoke through a scholar in the National University Commission, (NUC), Abuja, Professor Chinedum Nwajiuba and encouraged all tertiary institutions in the country to focus more on teaching and research.

The president stated this at the 6th convocation ceremony of Alex-Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo, AE-FUNAI, Ebonyi state.

He noted that the federal government was winning the war against terrorism and banditry and assured Nigerians that the country will remain one indivisible body.

He said: “Government will ensure that Nigeria remains one. We are winning the war on terrorism and banditry. Lecturers must not only teach the students but guard them accordingly.

“I charge the graduands not to allow themselves to be used by destructive elements because as youth, you are one of the pointers of development. I congratulate the chancellor, Governing Council and Management for the celebration of the 6th convocation.

“Government commitment through massive investment in agriculture, funding education at all levels are indices to show its desire towards educational advancement.

“I urge universities in the country to remain focused in teaching and research. Government will support all research efforts geared towards achieving international standards,” he stated.