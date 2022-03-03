I’m committed to impacting lives of Otukpo residents – LG chair 

Chairman of Otukpo local government area of Benue state, Hon. George Alli has declared that paying adequate attention to grassroots development and empowerment through funding is key to alleviating poverty, national growth and development.

A press statement by the chairman and made available to Blueprint in Abuja, Wednesday, said Hon Alli made this declaration in Otukpo while commissioning various projects and initiating new ones in the area recently.

Among the projects is a new bridge built in Ojoma community – Akpa, to replace the old and dilapidated one, built in 1976. “The new bridge, he said, is strategic and economically important because it links Ojoma people who are predominantly farmers and their socio-economic life,” he said.

Hon Alli described the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship scheme in Akpegede as highly appreciated by the people because of its capacity to empower the youth, even as the council has commenced the construction of another skill acquisition centre in Otukpo-Icho, a replica of the skills acquisition and entrepreneurship center in Akpegede.

“The educational sector has also received a boost building of five blocks of two classrooms in five wards in LGEA Primary School, Aiya, Adoka-Ehaje; two classrooms at Onaje, Ugboju Icho ward; two classrooms block at Ondo, Ugboju Ehaje ward; one block of two classrooms at Akpashe, Okete ward and another two classroom block at LGEA Primary School, Ipepe, Entekpa ward all in Otukpo Local Government Area, including educational materials donated for the pupils while school fees of indigent students,” Hon Alli said.

