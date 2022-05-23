I’m deeply touched by Kano gas explosion – Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari Monday in Kano commiserated with the victims of the recent Kano gas explosion that claimed nine lives and scores of others suffering various degree of injury.

Speaking when he paid a courtesy visit to the Emir of Kano, Alhaji Aminu Ado Bayero, at his palace in Kano, Buhari commiserated with the families of the victims.

The president who spoke about for a minute said he was in Kano to tender his grief and commiseration and attend the Nigeria Air force 58-year anniversary, adding that paying homage to the monarch was a clear demonstration of the respect leaders in high position of authorities accorded to the traditional institutions, being a high echelon of cultural heritage and values.

In his response, Alhaji Bayero said he was highly honoured by the courtesy visit paid to him by the president, noting that commiserating with the victim’s families has left no one in doubt that the president was deeply touched by the tragic explosion. He commended the president for initiating programmes that had a profound impact on the Nigerian people.

He said, “As you are here today, we want to use this opportunity to eulogise your monumental strides since your assumption of office and called on you to expand the scope of your good legacy for the incoming leaders to emulate as we are gradually coming to the eve of the 2023 general elections.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

