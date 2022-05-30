I’m don’t operate a death squad – Folarin replies Peller



The All Progressives Congress (APC) 2023 governorship candidate in Oyo state, Senator Teslim Folarin,Monday urged law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate the allegation of assassination attempt leveled against him by the lawmaker representing Iseyin/ Itesiwaju /Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Hon. Shina Peller.

Senator Folarin made the call in a statement he personally signed in Ibadan to debunk the news report of an assassination attempt which he described as a serious allegation.

The Oyo state APC governorship candidate emphasized in the statement that “he is not an assassin and he does not operate a death squad, therefore he could not have sent hired killers after Shina Peller or anyone.”

Senator Folarin said, “it is highly condemnable for Hon. Shina Peller to publicly allege that I sent hired killers after him without stating a reason why I should want to do so.”

“I want to set the record straight that I do not have any anointed aspirant for the 2023 APC Oyo North senatorial district seat but I’ll respect the decisions of the majority party members (delegates) in the district”, he said

The APC governorship candidate in Oyo state added, “Hon. Shina Peller’s very serious allegation against my person is unacceptable and must be verified by the security agencies. It is saddening that Governor Seyi Makinde is using Shina Peller to attempt a smear campaign on me and destabilize Oyo APC ahead of the 2023 elections”.

“It is very unfair that Shina Peller is being used to malign me in order to score cheap political points. He is engaging in a campaign of calumny just because he wants to deputise Governor Makinde in the 2023 elections.

“While I am urging the public to disregard the false allegation, I urge the law enforcement agencies to immediately investigate the serious allegation against my person with a view to letting the world know what transpired between him and the people he claimed to have personally arrested. Nigerians deserve to know the truth!”

According to Senator Folarin, “the cordial relationship between Makinde of PDP and Shina Peller of APC is public knowledge. It is an open fact that Shina Peller has been publicly and privately hobnobbing with Governor Makinde since May 2019.

“This is an APC lawmaker that does not only talk down his political party but also recklessly attend PDP functions within and outside Oyo state.”

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

