I’m emotionally attached to Babangida – Peller



The lawmaker representing Iseyin/ Itesiwaju/Kajola/Iwajowa federal constituency, Oyo state, Hon Shina Peller, Sunday, said he is emotionally attached to the former military president, Gen Ibrahim Babangida (IBB).

Hon Peller stated this on his social media platforms while recalling his encounter with Gen Babangida during his recent visit to him in Minna and described the former military president as a man with a very good heart.

The lawmaker who kicked off his Ayedero peace tour across the country’s six geopolitical zones from Minna, Niger state, Monday, disclosed that he is emotionally attached to General Babangida because his late father loved the former military president so much that he decided to produce a magical show (drama) entitled, “The Invisible General” in honour of the former Head of State in 1987.

According to Peller, the one hour long drama was “a prediction that there would be a coup against the administration of General Babangida, but that he would survive it”, adding that his late father played the character of IBB in the drama, and that he was captured, but whilst in cell, he disappeared and then reappeared with a sound of gunshot in the middle of the audience.

Stressing that there was a coup attempt against the administration of General Babangida, as predicted in the drama, the coup failed, Hon Peller said.

Speaking further, Peller said General Babangida aligns himself totally with the Ayedero peace tour and that he also shares his view that the youth should be given the opportunity to play their roles as agents of societal development