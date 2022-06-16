I’m focused on improving Super Eagles, ready to make Nigeria proud – Peseiro

Nigeria’s head coach, Jose Peseiro, has reacted to the Super Eagles’ positive start to the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifying campaign.

On Thursday, Nigeria scrapped a 2-1 victory over Sierra Leone at the Moshood Abiola Stadium, kicking off their Nations Cup qualification campaign.

That was followed by the largest result in international football by the three-time African champions. Peseiro’s charges annihilated Sao Tome and Principe 10-0 in their matchday two encounters in Agadir, Morocco on Monday.

Nigeria tops Group A of the qualifiers after two games, with six points, and will continue their campaign against Guinea-Bissau in September.

Taking to Twitter, Peseiro praised his squad for accomplishing their aim via teamwork and mutual help. The Portuguese also claimed that his team made Nigeria proud. He wrote: “We achieved our goal of points won, grew as a group, and conquered a historical record, always based on fundamental values: team spirit and mutual help.

“We made the Nigerian nation proud. We are focused on improving our work to achieve our goals.”

Guinea- Bissau’s Djurtus are in second place in Group A with four points, while Sierra Leone is in third place with one point. With a score of 0 points, Sao Tome is at the bottom of the table.

